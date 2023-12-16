Northwestern State vs. Rice: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Northwestern State Demons (1-9) will try to stop a nine-game losing streak when hosting the Rice Owls (4-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Prather Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Northwestern State vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northwestern State vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Rice Moneyline
|Northwestern State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rice (-10.5)
|150.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Rice (-10.5)
|149.5
|-700
|+470
Northwestern State vs. Rice Betting Trends
- Northwestern State has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.
- The Demons have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
- Rice is 3-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Owls and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.
