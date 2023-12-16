A pair of sliding teams meet when the Murray State Racers (3-6) host the SE Louisiana Lions (2-8) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Racers will aim to stop a three-game losing streak versus the Lions, losers of three straight.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SE Louisiana vs. Murray State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Lions are shooting 41.4% from the field, 4.7% lower than the 46.1% the Racers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, SE Louisiana has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.1% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers sit at 249th.
  • The Lions score just 3.7 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Racers allow their opponents to score (72.4).
  • When it scores more than 72.4 points, SE Louisiana is 2-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SE Louisiana scored more points at home (82.9 per game) than away (73.8) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Lions allowed 2.1 fewer points per game at home (75.1) than on the road (77.2).
  • At home, SE Louisiana sunk 8.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). SE Louisiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.9%) than on the road (36.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ LSU L 73-66 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/9/2023 @ Southern L 69-44 F. G. Clark Center
12/12/2023 @ Louisiana Tech L 89-60 Thomas Assembly Center
12/16/2023 @ Murray State - CFSB Center
12/20/2023 Grambling - University Center (LA)
12/30/2023 Loyola-New Orleans - University Center (LA)

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.