Two sputtering teams meet when the Murray State Racers (3-6) host the SE Louisiana Lions (2-8) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Racers will look to halt a three-game losing streak against the Lions, who have lost three in a row.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Murray State vs. SE Louisiana matchup in this article.

SE Louisiana vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SE Louisiana vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Murray State Moneyline SE Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM Murray State (-10.5) 145.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Murray State (-10.5) 144.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SE Louisiana vs. Murray State Betting Trends

SE Louisiana has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lions have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this year.

Murray State has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, six out of the Racers' eight games have gone over the point total.

