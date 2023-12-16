The Murray State Racers (3-3) play the SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

SE Louisiana vs. Murray State Game Information

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

Nick Ellington: 12.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK Jacobi Wood: 15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Rob Perry: 16.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Brian Moore Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Shawn Walker: 6.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Murray State Players to Watch

SE Louisiana vs. Murray State Stat Comparison

Murray State Rank Murray State AVG SE Louisiana AVG SE Louisiana Rank 123rd 77.8 Points Scored 72.9 223rd 227th 73.0 Points Allowed 76.8 295th 127th 34.5 Rebounds 30.5 290th 168th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 9.6 140th 239th 6.8 3pt Made 7.1 210th 199th 13.0 Assists 15.0 87th 49th 9.8 Turnovers 12.8 242nd

