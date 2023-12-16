The Murray State Racers (3-6) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the SE Louisiana Lions (2-8), who have lost three straight as well. The Racers are huge favorites (-10.5) in the contest, which begins at 4:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The over/under in the matchup is set at 145.5.

SE Louisiana vs. Murray State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Murray State -10.5 145.5

Lions Betting Records & Stats

SE Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 145.5 points in four of eight games this season.

SE Louisiana's games this year have had a 145.9-point total on average, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

SE Louisiana is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

SE Louisiana was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Lions have been at least a +425 moneyline underdog five times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies SE Louisiana has a 19% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

SE Louisiana vs. Murray State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Murray State 6 75% 74.3 143 72.4 149.6 141.5 SE Louisiana 4 50% 68.7 143 77.2 149.6 147.9

Additional SE Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Lions' 68.7 points per game are just 3.7 fewer points than the 72.4 the Racers allow to opponents.

SE Louisiana vs. Murray State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Murray State 3-5-0 0-1 6-2-0 SE Louisiana 3-5-0 3-2 3-5-0

SE Louisiana vs. Murray State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Murray State SE Louisiana 11-2 Home Record 10-4 3-11 Away Record 7-8 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 73.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

