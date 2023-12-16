Stars vs. Blues Injury Report Today - December 16
The Dallas Stars' (16-8-3) injury report has just one player listed ahead of a Saturday, December 16 game against the St. Louis Blues (14-14-1) at Enterprise Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Stars vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Stars Season Insights
- The Stars' 93 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.
- It has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +10.
Blues Season Insights
- The Blues have 83 goals this season (2.9 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- St. Louis gives up 3.3 goals per game (95 total), which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Their -12 goal differential is 24th in the league.
Stars vs. Blues Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-140)
|Blues (+115)
|6.5
