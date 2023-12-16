When the Dallas Stars face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Joe Pavelski and Pavel Buchnevich should be among the best players to watch.

Stars vs. Blues Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for Dallas, Jason Robertson has 27 points in 28 games (nine goals, 18 assists).

Pavelski has 13 goals and 14 assists, equaling 27 points (one per game).

Roope Hintz has 25 points for Dallas, via 10 goals and 15 assists.

Scott Wedgewood (6-1-1) has a 3.2 goals against average and a .907% save percentage (29th in league).

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas' 12 goals and 18 assists in 29 matchups give him 30 points on the season.

St. Louis' Buchnevich has posted 23 total points (0.8 per game), with 10 goals and 13 assists.

This season, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou has 18 points, courtesy of five goals (seventh on team) and 13 assists (third).

In the crease, St. Louis' Joel Hofer is 5-5-0 this season, amassing 217 saves and giving up 26 goals (3.2 goals against average) with an .893 save percentage (48th in the league).

Stars vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 7th 3.5 Goals Scored 2.86 25th 14th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.28 20th 24th 29.7 Shots 30.4 16th 17th 31 Shots Allowed 32.5 27th 8th 25.3% Power Play % 8.14% 32nd 4th 87.1% Penalty Kill % 79.01% 20th

