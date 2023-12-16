The Southern Jaguars (4-6) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Tulane Green Wave (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tulane vs. Southern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane Stats Insights

  • The Green Wave are shooting 52.3% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Jaguars allow to opponents.
  • Tulane is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Green Wave sit at 345th.
  • The 90.2 points per game the Green Wave put up are 12.3 more points than the Jaguars allow (77.9).
  • Tulane has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 77.9 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tulane put up 83.5 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 81.8 points per contest.
  • The Green Wave gave up 75.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 83.3 in away games.
  • In home games, Tulane averaged 0.6 more threes per game (8.3) than away from home (7.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to when playing on the road (34.2%).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Fordham W 89-81 Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Mississippi State L 106-76 State Farm Arena
12/14/2023 Furman W 117-110 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 Southern - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/22/2023 George Mason - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/29/2023 Dillard - Devlin Fieldhouse

