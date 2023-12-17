Who’s the Best Team in the AAC? See our Weekly AAC Power Rankings
Seeking an updated view of the AAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 28-3
- Overall Rank: 14th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: W 64-54 vs Saint Bonaventure
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arizona
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
2. Memphis
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Overall Rank: 37th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: W 79-77 vs Clemson
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Virginia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
3. SMU
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 23-7
- Overall Rank: 67th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st
- Last Game: W 68-57 vs Florida State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Houston Christian
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Wichita State
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 89th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th
- Last Game: W 69-68 vs Southern Illinois
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kansas State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Charlotte
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 101st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th
- Last Game: L 64-56 vs Richmond
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Greensboro
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. North Texas
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 112th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd
- Last Game: L 72-54 vs Mississippi State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UT Arlington
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Tulane
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd
- Last Game: W 105-81 vs Southern
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: George Mason
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. South Florida
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 124th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th
- Last Game: W 77-64 vs Loyola Chicago
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Albany (NY)
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Tulsa
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 125th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 312th
- Last Game: W 73-72 vs Missouri State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Mississippi Valley State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Temple
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 162nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th
- Last Game: L 87-78 vs VCU
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Nevada
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Rice
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Overall Rank: 180th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th
- Last Game: W 76-51 vs Northwestern State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Prairie View A&M
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. East Carolina
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 9-21
- Overall Rank: 195th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd
- Last Game: L 70-65 vs Florida
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Delaware State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. UAB
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 9-21
- Overall Rank: 212th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th
- Last Game: W 92-56 vs Montevallo
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Drake
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
14. UTSA
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 6-24
- Overall Rank: 314th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd
- Last Game: L 66-65 vs Oregon State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Army
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.