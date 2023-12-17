Alvin Kamara will be facing the fourth-worst rushing defense in the NFL when his New Orleans Saints play the New York Giants in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Kamara has carried the ball 145 times for a team-best 564 yards, good for 56.4 ypg. He has scored five TDs on the ground. Kamara has also reeled in 63 balls for 402 yards (40.2 ypg) while scoring one receiving touchdown.

Kamara vs. the Giants

Kamara vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 120 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

Two opposing rushers have collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Giants during the 2023 season.

17 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New York this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Giants this season.

The Giants give up 135.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Giants have scored 19 touchdowns on the ground (1.5 per game). The Giants' defense is 30th in the NFL in that category.

Saints Player Previews

Kamara Rushing Insights

Kamara has hit his rushing yards over in 60.0% of his opportunities (six of 10 games).

The Saints, who are 16th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.5% of the time while running 43.5%.

He has carried the ball in 145 of his team's 366 total rushing attempts this season (39.6%).

Kamara has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored six of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (22.2%).

He has 30 red zone rushing carries (41.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Kamara Receiving Insights

Kamara, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 10 games this year.

Kamara has received 15.4% of his team's 475 passing attempts this season (73 targets).

He has been targeted 73 times, averaging 5.5 yards per target (115th in NFL).

Kamara has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Kamara (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 11.7% of the time in the red zone (60 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Kamara's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 12 ATT / 56 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / -11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 14 ATT / 51 YDS / 2 TDs 8 TAR / 6 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 7 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs

