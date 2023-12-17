The New Orleans Pelicans, Brandon Ingram included, face the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Ingram, in his last action, had eight points and seven assists in a 112-107 win over the Hornets.

Below, we break down Ingram's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 23.6 21.0 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.4 Assists 5.5 5.3 6.0 PRA -- 33.9 31.4 PR -- 28.6 25.4 3PM 1.5 1.3 0.9



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 17.4% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.0 per contest.

He's taken 4.2 threes per game, or 11.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Ingram's Pelicans average 101.9 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Spurs have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

Giving up 121.2 points per game, the Spurs are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 46 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Spurs have given up 28.2 per game, 27th in the league.

The Spurs give up 14 made 3-pointers per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 34 14 5 7 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.