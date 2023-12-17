New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New York Giants. The Giants are ranked 18th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 226.3 per game.

Carr has piled up 2,880 passing yards (221.5 per game) for New Orleans, completing 66.4% of his throws with 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions on the year. With his legs, Carr has 39 rushing yards on 23 totes, averaging 3.0 rushing yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Carr and the Saints with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Carr vs. the Giants

Carr vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 296 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 296 PASS YPG / PASS TD Three opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against New York this year.

The Giants have given up one or more passing TDs to nine opposing quarterbacks this season.

New York has allowed at least two passing touchdowns to four quarterbacks in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Giants this season.

Carr will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this week. The Giants concede 226.3 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Giants have totaled 15 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Giants' defense is eighth in the league in that category.

Watch Saints vs Giants on Fubo!

Saints Player Previews

Derek Carr Passing Props vs. the Giants

Passing Yards: 212.5 (-115)

212.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+140)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Carr with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Carr Passing Insights

So far this season, Carr has gone over his passing yards prop total in five of 13 opportunities.

The Saints, who are 16th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.5% of the time while running 43.5%.

Carr's 6.9 yards per attempt rank 17th in the league.

In nine of 13 games this season, Carr completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs four times.

He has scored 13 of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (48.1%).

Carr has attempted 54 passes in the red zone (40.6% of his team's red zone plays).

Derek Carr Rushing Props vs the Giants

Rushing Yards: 0.5 (-125)

Carr Rushing Insights

Carr hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in four of his 11 opportunities this season (36.4%).

Carr has not found paydirt on the ground this year in 13 games.

He has four red zone carries for 5.5% of the team share (his team runs on 54.9% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Carr's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 18-for-26 / 119 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 17-for-22 / 226 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 24-for-38 / 304 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 13-for-18 / 110 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 25-for-34 / 211 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.