Kendre Miller did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints match up against the New York Giants at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Looking for Miller's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Miller has season stats that include 83 rushing yards on 28 carries (3.0 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus nine receptions on 10 targets for 111 yards.

Kendre Miller Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Saints have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Jamaal Williams (LP/groin): 63 Rush Att; 190 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 9 Rec; 34 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Miller 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 28 83 0 3.0 10 9 111 0

Miller Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Packers 9 34 0 1 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 3 0 1 5 0 Week 5 @Patriots 12 37 0 4 53 0 Week 6 @Texans 2 -1 0 1 13 0 Week 8 @Colts 3 10 0 1 9 0 Week 9 Bears 1 0 0 1 31 0

