Sunday's contest between the North Texas Eagles (9-1) and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) going head to head at Cajundome has a projected final score of 68-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of North Texas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on December 17.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Ragin' Cajuns suffered a 63-60 loss to Lamar.

Louisiana vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Louisiana vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 68, Louisiana 58

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Louisiana Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Ragin' Cajuns took down the Nicholls Colonels 69-63 on November 18.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Ragin' Cajuns are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.

Louisiana 2023-24 Best Wins

69-63 at home over Nicholls (No. 247) on November 18

44-41 on the road over New Orleans (No. 298) on December 2

Louisiana Leaders

Tamera Johnson: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 STL, 48.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 STL, 48.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Tamiah Robinson: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.6 FG%

4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.6 FG% Destiny Rice: 8.3 PTS, 45.5 FG%

8.3 PTS, 45.5 FG% Brandi Williams: 11.3 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)

11.3 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41) Ashlyn Jones: 4.9 PTS, 51.4 FG%

Louisiana Performance Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game (scoring 61.1 points per game to rank 263rd in college basketball while giving up 56.2 per contest to rank 56th in college basketball) and have a +44 scoring differential overall.

