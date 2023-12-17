The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-4) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a four-game road slide when they take on the McNeese Cowboys (9-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at The Legacy Center. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 140.5.

Louisiana vs. McNeese Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under McNeese -7.5 140.5

Ragin' Cajuns Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana has played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 140.5 points.

Louisiana has a 149.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 9.4 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, Louisiana has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

Louisiana has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win one time (25%) in those contests.

The Ragin' Cajuns have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +260 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisiana has a 27.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Louisiana vs. McNeese Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total McNeese 4 57.1% 80.8 159.3 56.5 127.9 142.6 Louisiana 4 50% 78.5 159.3 71.4 127.9 152

Additional Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 78.5 points per game, 22 more points than the 56.5 the Cowboys allow.

Louisiana has put together a 4-4 ATS record and a 6-4 overall record in games it scores more than 56.5 points.

Louisiana vs. McNeese Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) McNeese 6-1-0 1-0 2-5-0 Louisiana 4-4-0 0-1 4-4-0

Louisiana vs. McNeese Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

McNeese Louisiana 6-8 Home Record 14-0 3-14 Away Record 7-7 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 74.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.8 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

