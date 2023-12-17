Sunday's game at The Legacy Center has the McNeese Cowboys (9-2) taking on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-4) at 4:00 PM ET on December 17. Our computer prediction projects a 77-67 win for McNeese, who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

McNeese vs. Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: The Legacy Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

McNeese vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 77, Louisiana 67

Spread & Total Prediction for McNeese vs. Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-9.4)

McNeese (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

McNeese has a 6-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Louisiana, who is 4-4-0 ATS. The Cowboys have gone over the point total in two games, while Ragin' Cajuns games have gone over four times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

McNeese Performance Insights

The Cowboys have a +268 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.3 points per game. They're putting up 80.8 points per game to rank 64th in college basketball and are giving up 56.5 per contest to rank third in college basketball.

McNeese wins the rebound battle by 6.2 boards on average. It collects 39.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 67th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.4 per contest.

McNeese hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (172nd in college basketball) at a 38.4% rate (39th in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 its opponents make while shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc.

The Cowboys' 105.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 27th in college basketball, and the 73.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank second in college basketball.

McNeese has won the turnover battle by 6.7 turnovers per game, committing 8.2 (sixth in college basketball action) while forcing 14.9 (42nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.