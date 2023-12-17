McNeese vs. Louisiana BetMGM Promo Codes, Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - December 17
Sunday's game at The Legacy Center has the McNeese Cowboys (9-2) taking on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-4) at 4:00 PM ET on December 17. Our computer prediction projects a 77-67 win for McNeese, who are favored by our model.
Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
McNeese vs. Louisiana Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Venue: The Legacy Center
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
McNeese vs. Louisiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: McNeese 77, Louisiana 67
Spread & Total Prediction for McNeese vs. Louisiana
- Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-9.4)
- Computer Predicted Total: 143.7
McNeese has a 6-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Louisiana, who is 4-4-0 ATS. The Cowboys have gone over the point total in two games, while Ragin' Cajuns games have gone over four times.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
McNeese Performance Insights
- The Cowboys have a +268 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.3 points per game. They're putting up 80.8 points per game to rank 64th in college basketball and are giving up 56.5 per contest to rank third in college basketball.
- McNeese wins the rebound battle by 6.2 boards on average. It collects 39.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 67th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.4 per contest.
- McNeese hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (172nd in college basketball) at a 38.4% rate (39th in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 its opponents make while shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc.
- The Cowboys' 105.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 27th in college basketball, and the 73.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank second in college basketball.
- McNeese has won the turnover battle by 6.7 turnovers per game, committing 8.2 (sixth in college basketball action) while forcing 14.9 (42nd in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.