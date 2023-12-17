McNeese vs. Louisiana December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) face the McNeese Cowboys (7-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at The Legacy Center. This matchup will begin at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
McNeese vs. Louisiana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other McNeese Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
McNeese Players to Watch
- Shahada Wells: 19.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Christian Shumate: 12.6 PTS, 10.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Antavion Collum: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Javohn Garcia: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Omar Cooper: 5.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Wells: 19.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Shumate: 12.6 PTS, 10.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Collum: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Garcia: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cooper: 5.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
McNeese vs. Louisiana Stat Comparison
|McNeese Rank
|McNeese AVG
|Louisiana AVG
|Louisiana Rank
|64th
|81.1
|Points Scored
|80.6
|73rd
|14th
|61.1
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|211th
|146th
|34.1
|Rebounds
|30.6
|280th
|124th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|107th
|157th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|9.9
|21st
|155th
|13.7
|Assists
|14.8
|99th
|4th
|7.9
|Turnovers
|11.4
|147th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.