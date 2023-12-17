The LSU Tigers (10-1) will be looking to extend a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the Northwestern State Demons (4-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

Northwestern State vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Demons put up an average of 61.3 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 60.8 the Tigers give up to opponents.

Northwestern State is 2-0 when it scores more than 60.8 points.

LSU is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.3 points.

The 96.4 points per game the Tigers score are 35.5 more points than the Demons allow (60.9).

LSU has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 60.9 points.

Northwestern State has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 96.4 points.

This year the Tigers are shooting 51.2% from the field, 14.4% higher than the Demons give up.

Northwestern State Leaders

Jiselle Woodson: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.8 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.8 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47) Sharna Ayres: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)

11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64) Karmelah Dean: 8.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30 FG%

8.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30 FG% Carla Celaya: 4.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

4.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Jenny Ntambwe: 8.4 PTS, 47.3 FG%

Northwestern State Schedule