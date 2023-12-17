Pelicans vs. Spurs December 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Southwest Division opponents square off when the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) welcome in the New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) at Frost Bank Center, starting on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the squads this year.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, BSNO
Pelicans Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Brandon Ingram gets the Pelicans 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Pelicans are receiving 23.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Zion Williamson this season.
- Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 14 points, 9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is making 56.4% of his shots from the floor.
- The Pelicans are receiving 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Herbert Jones this year.
- The Pelicans are getting 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Dyson Daniels this season.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama posts 19.3 points, 2.6 assists and 9.7 boards per game.
- Keldon Johnson averages 16.6 points, 6.5 boards and 4.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Zach Collins posts 13.8 points, 6 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.2% from the field and 27.3% from downtown with 1.1 made treys per contest.
- Jeremy Sochan averages 11.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field.
- Devin Vassell averages 18.3 points, 3.2 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made treys per contest.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Stat Comparison
|Spurs
|Pelicans
|111.5
|Points Avg.
|114
|123.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.2
|46%
|Field Goal %
|47.8%
|35%
|Three Point %
|35.2%
