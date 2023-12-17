Best bets are available as the New York Giants (5-8) enter a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Caesars Superdome on a three-game winning streak.

When is Saints vs. Giants?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet

  • Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Saints winning by a considerably more robust margin (9.3 points). Take the Saints.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 69.2%.
  • The Saints are 5-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).
  • New Orleans has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
  • The Giants have been underdogs in 12 games this season and won four (33.3%) of those contests.
  • New York has a record of 2-4 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +185 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: New Orleans (-4.5)
  • The Saints have covered the spread three times in 13 games with a set spread.
  • New Orleans has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
  • The Giants have covered the spread five times this season (5-7-1).
  • New York is 4-3 ATS when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (39)
  • The two teams average a combined 3.0 fewer points per game, 36 (including the postseason), than this matchup's over/under of 39 points.
  • The Saints and the Giants have seen their opponents average a combined 5.3 more points per game than the over/under of 39 set in this outing.
  • The Saints have gone over in four of their 13 games with a set total (30.8%).
  • Four of the Giants' 13 games with a set total have hit the over (30.8%).

Alvin Kamara Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 102.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
10 56.4 5 40.2 1

Isaiah Hodgins Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
11 16.0 3

