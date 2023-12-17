Best bets are available as the New York Giants (5-8) enter a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Caesars Superdome on a three-game winning streak.

When is Saints vs. Giants?

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Saints winning by a considerably more robust margin (9.3 points). Take the Saints.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 69.2%.

The Saints are 5-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).

New Orleans has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The Giants have been underdogs in 12 games this season and won four (33.3%) of those contests.

New York has a record of 2-4 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +185 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Orleans (-4.5)



New Orleans (-4.5) The Saints have covered the spread three times in 13 games with a set spread.

New Orleans has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

The Giants have covered the spread five times this season (5-7-1).

New York is 4-3 ATS when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39)



Over (39) The two teams average a combined 3.0 fewer points per game, 36 (including the postseason), than this matchup's over/under of 39 points.

The Saints and the Giants have seen their opponents average a combined 5.3 more points per game than the over/under of 39 set in this outing.

The Saints have gone over in four of their 13 games with a set total (30.8%).

Four of the Giants' 13 games with a set total have hit the over (30.8%).

Alvin Kamara Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 102.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 56.4 5 40.2 1

Isaiah Hodgins Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 16.0 3

