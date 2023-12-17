Our computer model projects a victory for the New Orleans Saints when they face the New York Giants at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

Offensively, the Saints rank 15th in the NFL with 21.9 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th in points allowed (321 points allowed per contest). The Giants rank second-worst in total yards per game (267), but they've been better defensively, ranking 26th in the NFL with 361.4 total yards surrendered per contest.

Saints vs. Giants Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Saints (-6) Over (39) Saints 25, Giants 16

Saints Betting Info

The Saints have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New Orleans is 3-9-1 ATS this season.

The Saints have not covered the spread when favored by 6 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

So far this season, four of New Orleans' 13 games have hit the over.

The total for this game is 39, 2.4 points fewer than the average total in Saints games thus far this season.

Giants Betting Info

The Giants have a 30.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has put together a 5-7-1 record against the spread this season.

The Giants have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 6 points or more this year (in five opportunities).

New York and its opponent have combined to go over the point total four out of 13 times this season.

The average total for Giants games is 40.3 points, 1.3 more than this game's over/under.

Saints vs. Giants 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 21.9 20.1 21.5 21.3 22.3 19 New York 14.1 24.2 10.2 18.8 17.4 28.7

