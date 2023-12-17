The New York Giants (5-8) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.

How to Watch Saints vs. Giants

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: FOX

Saints Insights

The Saints score 21.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.2 per contest the Giants surrender.

The Saints rack up 337.5 yards per game, 23.9 fewer yards than the 361.4 the Giants allow per matchup.

This season, New Orleans runs for 30.6 fewer yards per game (104.5) than New York allows per contest (135.1).

The Saints have 17 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 22 takeaways.

Saints Home Performance

The Saints put up 21.5 points per game at home (0.4 less than their overall average), and give up 21.3 at home (1.2 more than overall).

The Saints accumulate 304.2 yards per game at home (33.3 less than their overall average), and concede 331 at home (10 more than overall).

New Orleans racks up 212.8 passing yards per game in home games (20.2 less than its overall average), and concedes 192.2 at home (2.7 more than overall).

At home, the Saints rack up 91.3 rushing yards per game and concede 138.8. That's less than they gain overall (104.5), and more than they allow (131.5).

The Saints' offensive third-down percentage in home games (36.9%) is lower than their overall average (37.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (38.6%) is higher than overall (36.9%).

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 at Atlanta L 24-15 FOX 12/3/2023 Detroit L 33-28 FOX 12/10/2023 Carolina W 28-6 FOX 12/17/2023 New York - FOX 12/21/2023 at Los Angeles - Amazon Prime Video 12/31/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX 1/7/2024 Atlanta - -

