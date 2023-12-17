Southern vs. Nebraska December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Jaguars (0-5) play the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Southern vs. Nebraska Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Southern Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Players to Watch
- Alexis Markowski: 17.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaz Shelley: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darian White: 9.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Natalie Potts: 12.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Callin Hake: 6.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Markowski: 17.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shelley: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- White: 9.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Potts: 12.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Hake: 6.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.