Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Sunday college basketball slate includes four games with a Southland team on the court. Among those contests is the Lamar Cardinals squaring off against the TCU Horned Frogs.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Southland Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Lamar Cardinals at TCU Horned Frogs
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northwestern State Demons at LSU Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Northwestern State Demons at LSU Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Northwestern State Demons at LSU Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
Follow Southland games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.