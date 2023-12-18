Entering their Monday, December 18 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (6-7) at Lumen Field, which starts at 8:15 PM , the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) are dealing with six players on the injury report.

The Eagles squared off against the Dallas Cowboys in their last outing, losing 33-13.

Their last time out, the Seahawks fell to the San Francisco 49ers 28-16.

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jalen Hurts QB Illness Questionable Darius Slay CB Knee Out Reed Blankenship S Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Zach Cunningham LB Knee Out Josh Sweat DE NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Cameron Jurgens OL Pectoral Out

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Geno Smith QB Groin Questionable D'Wayne Eskridge WR Ribs Questionable Nick Bellore LB Knee Questionable Jarran Reed DE Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Evan Brown C Knee Full Participation In Practice Jordyn Brooks LB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Jamal Adams SS Knee Questionable Tre Brown CB Heel Limited Participation In Practice Devon Witherspoon CB Hip Questionable Artie Burns CB Knee Full Participation In Practice

Eagles vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Eagles Season Insights

The Eagles rank seventh in total offense (358.8 yards per game) and 23rd in total defense (353.9 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Eagles sport the seventh-ranked scoring offense this season (26.3 points per game), and they've been worse defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 24.7 points allowed per game.

Despite having a bottom-five pass defense that ranks fourth-worst in the NFL (259.9 passing yards allowed per game), the Eagles have had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th in the NFL by putting up 234.3 passing yards per game.

Philadelphia is averaging 124.5 rushing yards per game on offense this season (ninth in NFL), and is surrendering 94 rushing yards per game (seventh) on the other side of the ball.

The Eagles own the 21st-ranked turnover margin in the league at -4, forcing 15 turnovers (24th in NFL) while turning it over 19 times (16th in NFL).

Seahawks Season Insights

The Seahawks have not been getting things done on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 367 total yards given up per game. They have been better on the other side of the ball, posting 324.9 total yards per contest (20th-ranked).

In terms of points scored the Seahawks rank 18th in the NFL (21.5 points per game), and they are 25th on the other side of the ball (24.5 points allowed per contest).

The Seahawks are generating 232.9 passing yards per game on offense this season (15th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 243.6 passing yards per contest (26th-ranked) on defense.

Seattle ranks fifth-worst in rushing yards per game (92), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd in the NFL with 123.4 rushing yards surrendered per contest.

After forcing 17 turnovers (20th in NFL) and turning the ball over 16 times (eighth in NFL) this season, the Seahawks have the 14th-ranked turnover margin of +1.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Eagles (-3)

Eagles (-3) Moneyline: Eagles (-160), Seahawks (+135)

Eagles (-160), Seahawks (+135) Total: 45 points

