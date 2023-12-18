The Cal Baptist Lancers (9-0) will attempt to build on a nine-game winning run when hitting the road against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (3-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. Cal Baptist Scoring Comparison

The Lancers' 74.8 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 68.4 the Lady Techsters give up.

When it scores more than 68.4 points, Cal Baptist is 7-0.

Louisiana Tech has a 3-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.8 points.

The 61.3 points per game the Lady Techsters put up are 5.6 fewer points than the Lancers allow (66.9).

When Louisiana Tech puts up more than 66.9 points, it is 2-0.

When Cal Baptist allows fewer than 61.3 points, it is 2-0.

This year the Lady Techsters are shooting 39.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Lancers concede.

The Lancers make 39.2% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Anna Larr Roberson: 12.1 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

12.1 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Salma Bates: 11.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.2 3PT% (25-for-92)

11.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.2 3PT% (25-for-92) Robyn Lee: 9.0 PTS, 42.7 FG%

9.0 PTS, 42.7 FG% Silvia Nativi: 5.9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

5.9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Jianna Morris: 6.9 PTS, 29.1 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)

Louisiana Tech Schedule