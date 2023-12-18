Monday's game between the Tarleton State Texans (3-6) and the New Orleans Privateers (1-8) at Lakefront Arena has a projected final score of 65-62 based on our computer prediction, with Tarleton State securing the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM on December 18.

The Privateers are coming off of a 72-45 loss to UCF in their last game on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

New Orleans vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Orleans vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 65, New Orleans 62

Other Southland Predictions

New Orleans Schedule Analysis

The Privateers picked up their best win of the season on November 21, when they took down the Alcorn State Braves, who rank No. 281 in our computer rankings, 53-42.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Privateers are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

New Orleans Leaders

Dee Dee Pryor: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 29.4 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 29.4 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Alexis Calderon: 8.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

8.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Justice Ross: 8.4 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

8.4 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Jayla Kimbrough: 8.4 PTS, 40 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

8.4 PTS, 40 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Zoe Cooper: 3.2 PTS, 36.4 FG%

New Orleans Performance Insights

The Privateers are being outscored by 20.5 points per game with a -184 scoring differential overall. They put up 52.4 points per game (337th in college basketball) and allow 72.9 per outing (315th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.