How to Watch the New Orleans vs. Tarleton State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The New Orleans Privateers (1-8) will be looking to stop a five-game losing skid when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lakefront Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup
New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
New Orleans vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison
- The Texans average 5.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Privateers give up to opponents (72.9).
- Tarleton State is 2-0 when it scores more than 72.9 points.
- New Orleans is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 67.3 points.
- The Privateers score 52.4 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 62.4 the Texans allow.
- New Orleans has a 0-3 record when putting up more than 62.4 points.
- This year the Privateers are shooting 30.9% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Texans concede.
New Orleans Leaders
- Dee Dee Pryor: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 29.4 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
- Alexis Calderon: 8.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Justice Ross: 8.4 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Jayla Kimbrough: 8.4 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Zoe Cooper: 3.2 PTS, 36.4 FG%
New Orleans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Louisiana
|L 44-41
|Lakefront Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Tulane
|L 90-63
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/11/2023
|@ UCF
|L 72-45
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/18/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Alcorn State
|-
|Davey Whitney Complex
|1/4/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Lakefront Arena
