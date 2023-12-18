Will Thomas Harley Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 18?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Thomas Harley a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Harley stats and insights
- In seven of 26 games this season, Harley has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Harley averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Harley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|17:06
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|18:47
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|19:19
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Away
|W 2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.