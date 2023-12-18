The Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4) welcome in the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 11:30 AM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe Stats Insights

The Warhawks' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Dolphins have given up to their opponents (42%).

UL Monroe is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Warhawks are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dolphins sit at 55th.

The Warhawks score an average of 71.9 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 74.2 the Dolphins give up.

UL Monroe has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 74.2 points.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

UL Monroe is scoring more points at home (87.5 per game) than away (59.4).

At home, the Warhawks allow 70 points per game. On the road, they give up 75.6.

UL Monroe knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (6.4). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.9%) than away (29.9%).

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule