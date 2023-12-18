The Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4) welcome in the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 11:30 AM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UL Monroe Stats Insights

  • The Warhawks' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Dolphins have given up to their opponents (42%).
  • UL Monroe is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.
  • The Warhawks are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dolphins sit at 55th.
  • The Warhawks score an average of 71.9 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 74.2 the Dolphins give up.
  • UL Monroe has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 74.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

  • UL Monroe is scoring more points at home (87.5 per game) than away (59.4).
  • At home, the Warhawks allow 70 points per game. On the road, they give up 75.6.
  • UL Monroe knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (6.4). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.9%) than away (29.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Champion Christian W 110-63 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/12/2023 @ Sam Houston L 63-62 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Lamar L 97-73 Montagne Center
12/18/2023 @ Jacksonville - Swisher Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
1/3/2024 Marshall - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.