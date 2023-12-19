Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Beauregard Parish Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Beauregard Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Beauregard High School at Anacoco High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Anacoco, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Beauregard High School at Pickering High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Leesville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Beauregard High School at Anacoco High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Anacoco, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeRidder High School at Sam Houston High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
