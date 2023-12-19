Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson Davis Parish Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Welsh High School at Reeves High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Reeves, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
