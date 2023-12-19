Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Plaquemines Parish Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East St. John High School at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Port Sulphur, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belle Chasse High School at Crescent City Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Metairie, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
