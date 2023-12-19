Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint John the Baptist Parish Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Saint John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Saint John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East St. John High School at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Port Sulphur, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
