Coming off a win last time out, the Washington Capitals will host the New York Islanders (who also won their previous game) on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

You can tune in to see the Capitals attempt to knock off the the Islanders on TNT, Max, and MNMT.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Max Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info

Capitals vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2023 Islanders Capitals 4-1 WAS 11/2/2023 Capitals Islanders 3-0 NYI

Capitals Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 78 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank third.

The Capitals rank 31st in the NHL with 67 goals scored (2.4 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Tom Wilson 28 10 8 18 20 19 33.3% Dylan Strome 28 12 6 18 10 16 53.6% Alexander Ovechkin 28 5 12 17 16 10 0% John Carlson 28 1 14 15 37 20 - Aliaksei Protas 27 3 10 13 10 15 34%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have allowed 98 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the NHL.

With 96 goals (3.1 per game), the Islanders have the league's 16th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Islanders have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over that time.

Islanders Key Players