The Grambling Tigers (2-8) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to break a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the SE Louisiana Lions (3-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 137.5.

Grambling vs. SE Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hammond, Louisiana

Hammond, Louisiana Venue: University Center (LA)

Favorite Spread Over/Under SE Louisiana -5.5 137.5

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Grambling's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 137.5 points in four of eight outings.

Grambling has a 145.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 7.6 more points than this game's point total.

Grambling is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

Grambling has been posted as the underdog four times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Tigers have not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in seven such games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Grambling has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Grambling vs. SE Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SE Louisiana 5 55.6% 68 134 75.2 154.3 147.6 Grambling 4 50% 66 134 79.1 154.3 137.9

Additional Grambling Insights & Trends

The Tigers' 66 points per game are 9.2 fewer points than the 75.2 the Lions allow.

Grambling vs. SE Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SE Louisiana 4-5-0 0-0 3-6-0 Grambling 2-6-0 2-5 4-4-0

Grambling vs. SE Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SE Louisiana Grambling 10-4 Home Record 11-1 7-8 Away Record 9-6 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

