The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3) play the Seattle U Redhawks (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Redhawk Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Seattle U vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seattle U Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline BetMGM Seattle U (-1.5) 134.5 -130 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Seattle U (-1.5) 134.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Seattle U has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Redhawks' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

