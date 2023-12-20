The LSU Tigers (11-1) will look to continue an 11-game winning stretch when visiting the Coppin State Eagles (3-9) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Physical Education Complex. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

LSU vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 95.1 points per game are 32.5 more points than the 62.6 the Eagles give up.

When it scores more than 62.6 points, LSU is 11-1.

Coppin State's record is 3-9 when it gives up fewer than 95.1 points.

The Eagles put up 53.0 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 58.8 the Tigers allow.

Coppin State has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 58.8 points.

LSU has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 53.0 points.

The Eagles are making 33.3% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Tigers concede to opponents (35.8%).

The Tigers shoot 50.5% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Eagles concede.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

18.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Mikaylah Williams: 18.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.3 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (28-for-57)

18.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.3 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (28-for-57) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.5 PTS, 2.7 STL, 51.0 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

11.5 PTS, 2.7 STL, 51.0 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Angel Reese: 19.1 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 53.9 FG%

19.1 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 53.9 FG% Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

