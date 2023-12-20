The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-5) welcome in the Northwestern State Demons (4-6) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern State vs. Central Arkansas Scoring Comparison

The Demons average just 0.3 fewer points per game (58.8) than the Sugar Bears allow (59.1).

Northwestern State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 59.1 points.

Central Arkansas' record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 58.8 points.

The 67.3 points per game the Sugar Bears average are only 4.4 more points than the Demons allow (62.9).

Central Arkansas has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 62.9 points.

When Northwestern State allows fewer than 67.3 points, it is 4-2.

This year the Sugar Bears are shooting 41% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Demons concede.

Northwestern State Leaders

Jiselle Woodson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Sharna Ayres: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)

11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76) Karmelah Dean: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.6 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.6 FG% Jenny Ntambwe: 8.5 PTS, 46 FG%

8.5 PTS, 46 FG% Carla Celaya: 4.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern State Schedule