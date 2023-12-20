How to Watch the Northwestern State vs. Central Arkansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-5) welcome in the Northwestern State Demons (4-6) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northwestern State vs. Central Arkansas Scoring Comparison
- The Demons average just 0.3 fewer points per game (58.8) than the Sugar Bears allow (59.1).
- Northwestern State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 59.1 points.
- Central Arkansas' record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 58.8 points.
- The 67.3 points per game the Sugar Bears average are only 4.4 more points than the Demons allow (62.9).
- Central Arkansas has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 62.9 points.
- When Northwestern State allows fewer than 67.3 points, it is 4-2.
- This year the Sugar Bears are shooting 41% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Demons concede.
Northwestern State Leaders
- Jiselle Woodson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)
- Sharna Ayres: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)
- Karmelah Dean: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.6 FG%
- Jenny Ntambwe: 8.5 PTS, 46 FG%
- Carla Celaya: 4.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
Northwestern State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 59-51
|Prather Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|L 76-60
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ LSU
|L 81-36
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
|12/30/2023
|Champion Christian
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|McNeese
|-
|Prather Coliseum
