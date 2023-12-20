The Grambling Tigers (2-8) will try to halt a seven-game losing stretch when visiting the SE Louisiana Lions (3-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at University Center (LA). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Lions make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is seven percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (48.7%).
  • SE Louisiana has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.7% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 356th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lions sit at 279th.
  • The 68 points per game the Lions put up are 11.1 fewer points than the Tigers allow (79.1).
  • SE Louisiana is 2-0 when scoring more than 79.1 points.

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SE Louisiana averaged 82.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Lions surrendered 75.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 77.2.
  • When playing at home, SE Louisiana drained 0.9 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than on the road (7.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to in road games (36.7%).

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Southern L 69-44 F. G. Clark Center
12/12/2023 @ Louisiana Tech L 89-60 Thomas Assembly Center
12/16/2023 @ Murray State W 61-55 CFSB Center
12/20/2023 Grambling - University Center (LA)
12/30/2023 Loyola-New Orleans - University Center (LA)
1/6/2024 @ New Orleans - Lakefront Arena

