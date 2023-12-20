The Grambling Tigers (2-8) will try to halt a seven-game losing stretch when visiting the SE Louisiana Lions (3-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at University Center (LA). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

The Lions make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is seven percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (48.7%).

SE Louisiana has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 356th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lions sit at 279th.

The 68 points per game the Lions put up are 11.1 fewer points than the Tigers allow (79.1).

SE Louisiana is 2-0 when scoring more than 79.1 points.

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SE Louisiana averaged 82.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Lions surrendered 75.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 77.2.

When playing at home, SE Louisiana drained 0.9 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than on the road (7.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to in road games (36.7%).

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule