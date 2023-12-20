Wednesday's contest between the Tulane Green Wave (5-4) and the Little Rock Trojans (0-9) at Devlin Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-57 and heavily favors Tulane to come out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Green Wave head into this game on the heels of a 67-52 win against Howard on Sunday.

Tulane vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Tulane vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 68, Little Rock 57

Other AAC Predictions

Tulane Schedule Analysis

Against the Mercer Bears on November 19, the Green Wave notched their signature win of the season, a 64-58 road victory.

Tulane has five wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

Tulane 2023-24 Best Wins

64-58 on the road over Mercer (No. 241) on November 19

67-52 at home over Howard (No. 258) on December 10

90-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 301) on December 6

71-46 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 307) on November 14

68-57 at home over Stetson (No. 314) on November 6

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 49.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

16.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 49.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Hannah Pratt: 13.6 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)

13.6 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68) Marta Galic: 13.6 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 37 3PT% (17-for-46)

13.6 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 37 3PT% (17-for-46) Irina Parau: 7.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%

7.9 PTS, 43.1 FG% Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

Tulane Performance Insights

The Green Wave outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game (scoring 68.3 points per game to rank 147th in college basketball while giving up 63.6 per contest to rank 172nd in college basketball) and have a +43 scoring differential overall.

