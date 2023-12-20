Tulane vs. Little Rock December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Little Rock Trojans (0-6) play the Tulane Green Wave (3-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. This contest will tip off at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Tulane vs. Little Rock Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Tulane Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kyren Whittington: 15.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hannah Pratt: 14.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Marta Galic: 13.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Irina Parau: 8.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Amira Mabry: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Whittington: 15.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Pratt: 14.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Galic: 13.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Parau: 8.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mabry: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.