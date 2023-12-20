Wednesday's slate has plenty of quality competition in store in college basketball. Among those games is the Gonzaga Bulldogs playing the Arizona Wildcats.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Merrimack Warriors vs. Holy Cross Crusaders

  • Game Time: 10:30 AM ET
  • Venue: Hart Recreation Center
  • Location: Worcester, Massachusetts

How to Watch Merrimack vs. Holy Cross

Valparaiso Beacons vs. Stetson Hatters

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Edmunds Center
  • Location: DeLand, Florida

How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Stetson

New Hampshire Wildcats vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Sacred Heart Pioneers vs. Vermont Catamounts

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
  • Location: Burlington, Vermont

How to Watch Sacred Heart vs. Vermont

Chicago State Cougars vs. Florida International Panthers

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center
  • Location: Miami, Florida

How to Watch Chicago State vs. Florida International

Winthrop Eagles vs. North Florida Ospreys

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: UNF Arena
  • Location: Jacksonville, Florida

How to Watch Winthrop vs. North Florida

Albany Great Danes vs. UMass Minutewomen

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: William D. Mullins Center
  • Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

How to Watch Albany vs. UMass

  • TV: NESN

UMBC Retrievers vs. American Eagles

  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Bender Arena
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia

How to Watch UMBC vs. American

