Will Esa Lindell Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 21?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Esa Lindell score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindell stats and insights
- In three of 30 games this season, Lindell has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
- Lindell has no points on the power play.
- He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Lindell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|21:26
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|18:57
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|23:38
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Stars vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
