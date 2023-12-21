Louisiana Tech vs. South Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's contest between the South Alabama Jaguars (7-4) and Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (4-9) at Mitchell Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-63, with South Alabama securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.
The Lady Techsters head into this matchup after a 77-51 victory against Cal Baptist on Monday.
Louisiana Tech vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
Louisiana Tech vs. South Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Alabama 65, Louisiana Tech 63
Other CUSA Predictions
Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis
- Against the Cal Baptist Lancers on December 18, the Lady Techsters picked up their best win of the season, a 77-51 home victory.
- The Lady Techsters have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (four).
Louisiana Tech 2023-24 Best Wins
- 77-51 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 120) on December 18
- 49-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 311) on December 16
Louisiana Tech Leaders
- Salma Bates: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (27-for-99)
- Anna Larr Roberson: 11.7 PTS, 50.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Robyn Lee: 8.5 PTS, 42 FG%
- Silvia Nativi: 6.4 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)
- Jianna Morris: 7.4 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)
Louisiana Tech Performance Insights
- The Lady Techsters are being outscored by 4.6 points per game, with a -59 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.5 points per game (244th in college basketball), and give up 67.1 per outing (236th in college basketball).
- The Lady Techsters score 68.7 points per game at home, and 58.2 away.
- At home, Louisiana Tech concedes 52.7 points per game. Away, it concedes 82.6.
