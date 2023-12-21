How to Watch LSU vs. Lamar on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The LSU Tigers (6-5) face the Lamar Cardinals (5-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on SEC Network.
LSU vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Kentucky vs Louisville (6:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Tarleton State vs Tennessee (6:30 PM ET | December 21)
- Abilene Christian vs Arkansas (7:00 PM ET | December 21)
LSU Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- In games LSU shoots better than 43.1% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The Tigers are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 76th.
- The Tigers average 74.1 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 78.5 the Cardinals allow.
- LSU is 2-1 when scoring more than 78.5 points.
LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- LSU scored 69.3 points per game last year at home, which was 6.9 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (62.4).
- When playing at home, the Tigers allowed 6.5 fewer points per game (69.7) than away from home (76.2).
- LSU averaged 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Kansas State
|L 75-60
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|Alabama State
|W 74-56
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas
|L 96-85
|Toyota Center
|12/21/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/29/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
