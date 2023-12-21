On Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) will look to extend a three-game road winning run when taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12), airing at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSNO

BSOH and BSNO Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Pelicans vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have a +10 scoring differential, putting up 112.4 points per game (21st in the league) and giving up 112.1 (10th in the NBA).

The Pelicans put up 115.9 points per game (12th in league) while allowing 113.9 per contest (15th in NBA). They have a +56 scoring differential and outscore opponents by two points per game.

The two teams average 228.3 points per game combined, 0.8 more points than this game's total.

These two teams together surrender 226 points per game, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has covered 15 times in 28 matchups with a spread this season.

New Orleans is 16-12-0 ATS this year.

Pelicans and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +6600 +3500 - Cavaliers +5000 +2000 -

