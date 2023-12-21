The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) after winning four straight home games.

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pelicans vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

New Orleans is 15-7 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 11th.

The 115.9 points per game the Pelicans record are only 3.8 more points than the Cavaliers give up (112.1).

New Orleans has a 12-5 record when putting up more than 112.1 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Pelicans are scoring 3.0 more points per game (117.4) than they are in away games (114.4).

In 2023-24, New Orleans is allowing 112.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 114.9.

The Pelicans are draining 11.1 treys per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than they're averaging in away games (11.4, 37.3%).

Pelicans Injuries