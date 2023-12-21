In the upcoming matchup against the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Radek Faksa to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

In two of 25 games this season, Faksa has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (zero shots).

Faksa has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:51 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:20 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:08 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:47 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 11:53 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:51 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:07 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 2-0

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

