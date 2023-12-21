The New Orleans Saints (7-7) visit the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Rams vs. Saints

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: NBC

Saints Insights

The Saints score 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Rams allow.

The Saints rack up just 2.4 fewer yards per game (334.5) than the Rams allow per matchup (336.9).

New Orleans rushes for 103.2 yards per game, 7.6 fewer yards than the 110.8 Los Angeles allows.

The Saints have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Rams have forced (12).

Saints Away Performance

The Saints put up 22.3 points per game away from home (0.2 more than their overall average), and concede 19 in away games (0.1 less than overall).

The Saints' average yards gained (366) and allowed (312.4) in road games are both higher than their overall averages of 334.5 and 311.9, respectively.

In road games, New Orleans racks up 250.3 passing yards per game and concedes 187.1. That's more than it gains (231.3) and allows (185.4) overall.

On the road, the Saints accumulate 115.7 rushing yards per game and give up 125.3. That's more than they gain overall (103.2), and less than they allow (126.4).

On the road, the Saints convert 38% of third downs and allow 35.4% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (38.3%), and more than they allow (34.9%).

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 Detroit L 33-28 FOX 12/10/2023 Carolina W 28-6 FOX 12/17/2023 New York W 24-6 FOX 12/21/2023 at Los Angeles - Amazon Prime Video 12/31/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX 1/7/2024 Atlanta - -

