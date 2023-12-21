How to Watch Saints vs. Rams Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 16
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The New Orleans Saints (7-7) visit the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Rams vs. Saints
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: NBC
Saints Insights
- The Saints score 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Rams allow.
- The Saints rack up just 2.4 fewer yards per game (334.5) than the Rams allow per matchup (336.9).
- New Orleans rushes for 103.2 yards per game, 7.6 fewer yards than the 110.8 Los Angeles allows.
- The Saints have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Rams have forced (12).
Saints Away Performance
- The Saints put up 22.3 points per game away from home (0.2 more than their overall average), and concede 19 in away games (0.1 less than overall).
- The Saints' average yards gained (366) and allowed (312.4) in road games are both higher than their overall averages of 334.5 and 311.9, respectively.
- In road games, New Orleans racks up 250.3 passing yards per game and concedes 187.1. That's more than it gains (231.3) and allows (185.4) overall.
- On the road, the Saints accumulate 115.7 rushing yards per game and give up 125.3. That's more than they gain overall (103.2), and less than they allow (126.4).
- On the road, the Saints convert 38% of third downs and allow 35.4% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (38.3%), and more than they allow (34.9%).
Saints Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/3/2023
|Detroit
|L 33-28
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Carolina
|W 28-6
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|New York
|W 24-6
|FOX
|12/21/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/31/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Atlanta
|-
|-
